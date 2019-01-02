Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha is pleased to announce that Shawn Maffenbeier will be joining the team for the 2019 MRC Triple Crown AX, MX and SX Tour. This marks the Swift Current, SK native’s return to the team, having previously raced for OTSFF in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Although Maffenbeier won his first career 250 Pro National round in 2013 with OTSFF at the final race of the year in Walton, an injury early in the season kept him out of a top ten overall ranking. He bounced back big time the following two seasons, finishing third overall in 2014 and fourth in 2015.

Maffenbeier, who won the 250 National Championship in 2017, nailed down the inaugural 250 Pro Triple Crown Championship in 2018. He will campaign the Pro 450 Championship, however, for Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha alongside newcomer to the team Phil Nicoletti.

“I’m happy to have Shawn back on the team. I have a ton of respected for him and hope to give him the tools to win races,” team owner Andre Laurin said.

“It’s really exciting to have Shawn back on a Yamaha. We had some good results with him in the past and we look forward to assisting him on his quest to win the Triple Crown in the premier 450 class this year,” Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team manager Steve Simms said.

“It almost feels like I’m going home a little bit. I had my breakthrough years with Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha and here we are, we’ve come full circle. I’m super excited to be riding the 450 for the team. Hopefully we can recreate the synergy we had earlier on in the decade and go on to win some races and go for the championship,” Maffenbeier said.