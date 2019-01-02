Broc Tickle Still in Limbo
Broc Tickle took to Instagram over the New Year's holiday to post an update on his current provisional suspension from racing, dating back to an FIM anti-doping test result from the San Diego Supercross in 2018.
There's not much to update, though, as his situation has not changed. Due to the provisional suspension, Broc can't compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross—or really any events, anywhere. He has still not received word regarding a trial date, or his official suspension. So, 2019 begins without Tickle having any idea of when he will race again.
Tickle still lives in California and is helping some of his friends with advice as a trainer. He's staying in shape and continues to ride, just so he can be ready when he gets the chance to race again.
Tickle also posted photos from each of his years at Anaheim 1, from 2010-2018.
His post is below:
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year everyone! 2018 was a tough year to say the least, and I’m really looking forward to 2019!???? It’s hard to believe it’s been almost nine months since I was issued my provisional suspension. I’m beyond dissatisfied that @fimlive @supercrosslive has yet to issue me a hearing date, and has not handled things in the right manner. I have suffered enough wondering what’s next and this has taking a toll on myself, family and friends. It is now clear that the FIM and @supercrosslive are conspiring to intentionally and unlawfully interfere with my fundamental rights and ability to make a living. I’m thankful for all the people who have been behind me and supported me through this. This will be the first year since 2010 that I will not be lining up at A1. I’m still hungry to get back and the desire to race is still inside me. Here’s some photos from 2010-2018 A1 ??