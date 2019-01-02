Broc Tickle took to Instagram over the New Year's holiday to post an update on his current provisional suspension from racing, dating back to an FIM anti-doping test result from the San Diego Supercross in 2018.

There's not much to update, though, as his situation has not changed. Due to the provisional suspension, Broc can't compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross—or really any events, anywhere. He has still not received word regarding a trial date, or his official suspension. So, 2019 begins without Tickle having any idea of when he will race again.

Tickle still lives in California and is helping some of his friends with advice as a trainer. He's staying in shape and continues to ride, just so he can be ready when he gets the chance to race again.

Tickle also posted photos from each of his years at Anaheim 1, from 2010-2018.

His post is below: