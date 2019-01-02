Assomotor Redmoto Honda and Honda 114 Motorsports Announce 2019 Lineups

Honda is preparing for a refreshed assault on the MX2 category of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship with two teams running the Honda CRF250R and a refreshed rider line-up.

Spearheading the charge for the Assomotor Redmoto Honda team is 2018 EMX250 champion Mathys Boisrame who steps up to MX2 in 2019.

The Frenchman took a sensational win for Honda and the Assomotor Redmoto team this season with five wins from 11 Grands Prix, and remains with the CRF250R as he challenges to follow Tim Gajser’s victory and reclaim the MX2 title for Honda.

Boisrame lines up alongside Brent van Doninck who joins Honda for the 2019 season for the first time aboard the CRF250R.

Honda are providing a further two CRF250Rs for Team Honda 114 Motorsports, who for 2019 are fielding a new pair of riders in Mitch Evans and Zachary Pichon.

After a winter of testing, the teams will be ready for the first Grand Prix of 2019 which is scheduled to be held in Argentina on 1-3 March.

Gordon Crockard, Honda Motor Europe Off-Road Manager

“Honda has a very strong MX2 line-up for the 2019 season and we’re excited to build upon the success of the CRF250R in 2018, highlighted of course by Mathys’ EMX250 title. Working again with Honda 114 Motorsports and Assomotor Redmoto Honda allows us to further build on the good work achieved last season, whilst the new rider line-up makes us very positive of continuing to see Honda fighting competitively in the MX2 category in 2019.”

Mathys Boisrame, Assomotor Redmoto Honda Team

“It’s been my dream to ride in MX2, and after winning the EMX250 title in 2018 I’m really looking forward to the new challenge. I have a really good feeling with the team and the CRF250R so I’m very happy to stay with Honda next season, and I think we have a very good chance of being competitive from the start of the season.”

Brent van Doninck, Assomotor Redmoto Honda Team

“I am really looking forward to riding for Honda in 2019 and joining the Assomotor Redmoto team. I felt really good on the CRF250R as soon as I tested it – it just feels really comfortable to ride and the engine is strong. I’m already riding a Honda a lot in the off-season, and I can’t wait to get to the gate next year.”

Mitchell Evans, Team Honda 114 Motorsports

“I am grateful for the opportunity that Honda 114 Motorsports has presented me. Racing in the FIM Motocross World Championship has been a goal of mine since I competed in the World Junior Championship in 2010. There is a lot for me to learn and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead. I am excited to be racing with the best in the world.”

Zachary Pichon, Team Honda 114 Motorsports

“I am really excited to join Team 114 Motorsports and enter my first full Grand Prix season with them. I am already working hard physically to be ready and I am looking forward to working with Livia and the team. I had a great feeling when I rode the CRF250R for the first time; the suspension is just perfect. The engine suits my riding style too. We will start testing the bike soon and are all fully focussed on 2019. Being part of an official team will help me to make a step forward, as this season we missed some experience in our family-run team and could not do all of the rounds. Next year will be different and my father will have more time to work with me as well! I want to thank Honda and Team 114 for offering me this great opportunity.”