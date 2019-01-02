Monster Energy Supercross is back! The opening round of the 2019 season begins this Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. A new year also means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight. Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the season. Bookmark this, print it, or just keep this window open on Saturday night and you'll feel like an expert! Rockstar Energy Husqvarna #16—Zach Osborne Signed a deal in 2018 that will see him through the 2020 season. #1/21—Jason Anderson Signed a four-year deal to remain with the team at the beginning of 2018.

Osborne and Anderson. Simon Cudby

Monster Energy Kawasaki #3—Eli Tomac

Kawasaki and Tomac agreed to a multi-year extension in 2017. #17—Joey Savatgy Savatgy pointed out of the 250 class in supercross and agreed to a deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki in August of 2018. He’ll move to 450 class this year.

Savatgy and Tomac. Photo Courtesy of Kawasaki

Honda HRC #14—Cole Seely

After missing most of 2018 due to injury, Seely inked a one-year deal to stay with Honda HRC in September 2018. #94—Ken Roczen

Signed a three-year deal with Honda HRC prior to the 2017 season. His contract runs through 2019.

Roczen and Seely. Photo Courtesy of Honda HRC

Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda #10—Justin Brayton

Prior to Las Vegas last year, Brayton signed a two-year extension with the team that runs through 2020. #27—Malcolm Stewart

For the first time in his 450 career, Stewart will race Anaheim 1 after signing with MotoConcepts. He spent the entire off-season racing in Europe with help from the team. #42—Vince Friese

Friese is back for another year with the team. Monster Energy Factory Yamaha #7—Aaron Plessinger

After two 250 titles with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha in 2018, Plessinger agreed to a multi-year deal with Monster Energy Factory Yamaha in August and will move to the 450 class. #51—Justin Barcia Signed a multi-year deal with the team in August 2018.

Plessinger and Barcia each signed a multi-year deal with the Monster Energy Factory Yamaha team in 2018. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

Red Bull KTM #2—Cooper Webb After two years with Monster Energy Factory Yamaha in the 450 Class, Webb signed with Red Bull KTM this off-season. #25—Marvin Musquin Signed a deal in 2017 that runs through the 2019 season.

Webb will join Musquin on Red Bull KTM for 2019. Simon Cudby

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM #4—Blake Baggett Baggett recently signed a new three-year deal to remain with the team. It runs through the 2021 season. #19—Justin Bogle After a deal with Phoenix Racing Honda fell through, Bogle was putting together his own deal before getting the call to fill-in for Bloss. #29—Benny Bloss Re-signed with the team this off-season but sustained a torn ACL in December and will miss the entire 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

With Bloss (right) out for the entire supercross season with an injury, Justin Bogle (not pictured) will join Baggett on Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM.

JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki #18—Weston Peick Re-signed with the team but sustained serious facial injuries at the Paris Supercross. There is no timetable on a return. #22—Chad Reed Reed raced the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross season finale with the team, and they also provided support this off-season. He’ll make his SX-debut with the team on Saturday. #46—Justin Hill Signed a two-year deal in 2017 that will see him move to the 450 class in 2019.

Reed will join JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki for 2019. Photo via John Basher/JGRMX

HEP Motorsports Suzuki #11—Kyle Chisholm After moving back to the 250 class in 2018 with 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha, Chizz is back in the 450 class with the Suzuki team. #62—Alex Ray Ray is joining the H.E.P team after spending last year with CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha. #97—Adam Enticknap Team manager Dusty Pipes announced Adam's new deal at the live PulpMX/Racer X show in Vegas prior to the Monster Energy Cup.

Enticknap, Chisholm, and Ray. Photo Courtesy of HEP Motorsports Suzuki

CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha #121—Matt Bisceglia Bisceglia will ride the 450 class for the team in 2019. He spent last year with the Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki team.

Bisceglia moves to the Cycletrader/Rock River Yamaha for 2019 after he spent last year with the Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki team. Photo Courtesy of Cycletrader/Rock River Yamaha