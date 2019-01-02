Monster Energy Supercross is back! The opening round of the 2019 season begins this Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. A new year also means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight.
Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the season. Bookmark this, print it, or just keep this window open on Saturday night and you'll feel like an expert!
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
#16—Zach Osborne
Signed a deal in 2018 that will see him through the 2020 season.
#1/21—Jason Anderson
Signed a four-year deal to remain with the team at the beginning of 2018.
Monster Energy Kawasaki
#3—Eli Tomac
Kawasaki and Tomac agreed to a multi-year extension in 2017.
#17—Joey Savatgy
Savatgy pointed out of the 250 class in supercross and agreed to a deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki in August of 2018. He’ll move to 450 class this year.
Honda HRC
#14—Cole Seely
After missing most of 2018 due to injury, Seely inked a one-year deal to stay with Honda HRC in September 2018.
#94—Ken Roczen
Signed a three-year deal with Honda HRC prior to the 2017 season. His contract runs through 2019.
Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
#10—Justin Brayton
Prior to Las Vegas last year, Brayton signed a two-year extension with the team that runs through 2020.
#27—Malcolm Stewart
For the first time in his 450 career, Stewart will race Anaheim 1 after signing with MotoConcepts. He spent the entire off-season racing in Europe with help from the team.
#42—Vince Friese
Friese is back for another year with the team.
Monster Energy Factory Yamaha
#7—Aaron Plessinger
After two 250 titles with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha in 2018, Plessinger agreed to a multi-year deal with Monster Energy Factory Yamaha in August and will move to the 450 class.
#51—Justin Barcia
Signed a multi-year deal with the team in August 2018.
Red Bull KTM
#2—Cooper Webb
After two years with Monster Energy Factory Yamaha in the 450 Class, Webb signed with Red Bull KTM this off-season.
#25—Marvin Musquin
Signed a deal in 2017 that runs through the 2019 season.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM
#4—Blake Baggett
Baggett recently signed a new three-year deal to remain with the team. It runs through the 2021 season.
#19—Justin Bogle
After a deal with Phoenix Racing Honda fell through, Bogle was putting together his own deal before getting the call to fill-in for Bloss.
#29—Benny Bloss
Re-signed with the team this off-season but sustained a torn ACL in December and will miss the entire 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.
JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki
#18—Weston Peick
Re-signed with the team but sustained serious facial injuries at the Paris Supercross. There is no timetable on a return.
#22—Chad Reed
Reed raced the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross season finale with the team, and they also provided support this off-season. He’ll make his SX-debut with the team on Saturday.
#46—Justin Hill
Signed a two-year deal in 2017 that will see him move to the 450 class in 2019.
HEP Motorsports Suzuki
#11—Kyle Chisholm
After moving back to the 250 class in 2018 with 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha, Chizz is back in the 450 class with the Suzuki team.
#62—Alex Ray
Ray is joining the H.E.P team after spending last year with CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha.
#97—Adam Enticknap
Team manager Dusty Pipes announced Adam's new deal at the live PulpMX/Racer X show in Vegas prior to the Monster Energy Cup.
CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha
#121—Matt Bisceglia
Bisceglia will ride the 450 class for the team in 2019. He spent last year with the Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki team.
Team TPJ/Fly Racing
#41—Ben LaMay
Returns to the team for a second year.
#99—Austin Politelli
Will race the 450 class with the team in 2019.
Other Free Agents
#15—Dean Wilson
Wilson was hoping to get a deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, but a three-rider team fell through. For now, he will be a privateer in 2019 and is hoping to snag a fill-in ride.
#20—Broc Tickle
An official suspension for Tickle has yet to be announced.
#33—Josh Grant
After not being re-signed by Monster Energy Kawasaki, Grant does not have a deal in place for 2019.
#37—Kyle Cunningham
Cunningham was also linked with the Phoenix Racing Honda team, but that deal fell through, as the team is 250-only for this year.
#43—Tyler Bowers
Bowers will have his own deal for 2019 with some help from Kawasaki.