MONSTER ENERGY/PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI
#24—AUSTIN FORKNER
Forkner made his pro debut with the team in 2016 at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener and is back for another year. He’s expected to ride the East Region.
#61—GARRETT MARCHBANKS
Marchbanks raced for the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this past year. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He’s expected to ride the West Region.
#73—MARTIN DAVALOS
Davalos raced for the team from 2013-2014 before moving to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. He returned to the team last season and has been re-signed for another year. He’s expected to ride the East Region.
#92—ADAM CIANCIARULO
AC signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2017. He’s been with the team his entire pro career. He’s expected to ride the West Region.
GEICO HONDA
#6—JEREMY MARTIN
Martin will miss the entire 2019 season due to a back injury sustained at the Tennessee National in 2018. The burst fracture in his back has not healed and he will undergo another surgery this month. Martin, whose contract was up at the end of 2019, has inked a two-year extension to remain with the team through the 2021 season.
#23—CHASE SEXTON
Sexton hurt his collarbone in a mountain bike crash in December and will race the East Region.
#31—RJ HAMPSHIRE
Hampshire has spent his entire professional career with the team. He’ll race West Region.
#38—CHRISTIAN CRAIG
Craig suffered a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December. He underwent surgery but is expected to be ready for the East Region opener.
#44—CAMERON MCADOO
McAdoo rode for the team the last two years but was not re-signed this off-season. With Martin, Craig, and Sexton all sidelined for the West Region, the team brought McAdoo back to fill-in. He was expected to race for the Traders Racing/ClubMX/Redemption Racing Yamaha team.
#196—HUNTER LAWRENCE
The Australian signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2017, but rode for the European Honda 114 Motorsports team during in 2018. He’s spent his entire career in Europe competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship and will make his full-time U.S. debut in 2019. He will race the East Region.
TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL KTM
#12—SHANE MCELRATH
Returns for another year. He will race the West Region.
#28—JORDON SMITH
Returns for another year. He will race the East Region.
#40—SEAN CANTRELL
Returns for another year. He will race the West Region.
#123—MITCHELL FALK
Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He will race the East Region.
ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA
#36—MICHAEL MOSIMAN
Returns for another year. Is expected to race the West Region.
#52—JORDAN BAILEY
Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He is expected to race the East Region.
#112—THOMAS COVINGTON
The Alabama native returns to the U.S. after spending his entire pro career in Europe racing the FIM Motocross World Championship. He is expected to race the East Region.
AUTOTRADER/YOSHIMURA SUZUKI
#26—ALEX MARTIN
A-Mart moves over from Troy Lee Designs KTM on a two-year deal.
#55—Kyle Peters
Returns for another year.
#64—Jimmy Decotis
Returns for another year. He will race the West Region.
#67—Enzo Lopes
Turned pro with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2018. Will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this year. He will race the West Region.
MONSTER ENERGY/YAMALUBE/STAR RACING YAMAHA
#32—JUSTIN COOPER
Continues multi-year deal with the team.
#34—DYLAN FERRANDIS
Agreed to a two-year extension with the team in 2018.
#39—COLT NICHOLS
Signed an extension with the team in 2018 that will see him through the 2020 season.
#66—MITCHELL OLDENBURG
Oldenburg signed a two-year deal with the team in 2017.
CYCLETRADER/ROCK RIVER YAMAHA
#45—BRANDON HARTRANFT
The New Jersey native returns for a second year with the team. He is expected to race the East Region.
#156—JACOB HAYES
The 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Champion signed with the team for 2019. He is expected to race the West Region.
GAS MONKEY ENERGY/AJE MOTORSPORTS
#54—DYLAN MERRIAM
Spent last year as a privateer.
#60—JUSTIN STARLING
Returns for another year.
#111—CHRIS BLOSE
Signed with the team this off-season. Has spent the last few years racing arenacross.
TRADERS RACING/CLUBMX/redemption racing yamaha
#70—JOSH OSBY
Rode for Redemption Racing in 2018. Is back with the now Traders Racing/ClubMX/Redemption Racing Yamaha team. Will race the East Region.
#131—JAYCE PENNINGTON
Rode for Traders Racing in 2018. Is back for another year. Will race the East Region.
#382—TANNER STACK
Will make his pro debut in 2019. Will race the East Region.
ROCKWELL WATCHES YAMAHA
#35—MITCHELL HARRISON
The former Star Racing and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider joins the team after not being re-signed by Husqvarna this off-season. Expected to race the West Region.
#178—JON AMES
Ames suffered a compound fracture of his left radius and ulna in December. He developed compartment syndrome. According to his Instagram, he has undergone four surgeries to have two plates and six screws inserted. No timetable has been announced on a return.
The Professional Journey (TPJ)/fLY rACING
#171—Tanner Basso
#446—Blaine Silveira
#767—Mason Wharton
Unfortunately, due to an off-season injury, Tanner Basso will make his return to racing later in the season.