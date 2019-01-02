MONSTER ENERGY/PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI #24—AUSTIN FORKNER Forkner made his pro debut with the team in 2016 at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener and is back for another year. He’s expected to ride the East Region. #61—GARRETT MARCHBANKS Marchbanks raced for the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this past year. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He’s expected to ride the West Region. #73—MARTIN DAVALOS Davalos raced for the team from 2013-2014 before moving to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. He returned to the team last season and has been re-signed for another year. He’s expected to ride the East Region. #92—ADAM CIANCIARULO AC signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2017. He’s been with the team his entire pro career. He’s expected to ride the West Region.

The 2019 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad. Photo Courtesy of Kawasaki

GEICO HONDA #6—JEREMY MARTIN Martin will miss the entire 2019 season due to a back injury sustained at the Tennessee National in 2018. The burst fracture in his back has not healed and he will undergo another surgery this month. Martin, whose contract was up at the end of 2019, has inked a two-year extension to remain with the team through the 2021 season. #23—CHASE SEXTON Sexton hurt his collarbone in a mountain bike crash in December and will race the East Region. #31—RJ HAMPSHIRE Hampshire has spent his entire professional career with the team. He’ll race West Region. #38—CHRISTIAN CRAIG Craig suffered a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December. He underwent surgery but is expected to be ready for the East Region opener. #44—CAMERON MCADOO McAdoo rode for the team the last two years but was not re-signed this off-season. With Martin, Craig, and Sexton all sidelined for the West Region, the team brought McAdoo back to fill-in. He was expected to race for the Traders Racing/ClubMX/Redemption Racing Yamaha team. #196—HUNTER LAWRENCE

The Australian signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2017, but rode for the European Honda 114 Motorsports team during in 2018. He’s spent his entire career in Europe competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship and will make his full-time U.S. debut in 2019. He will race the East Region.

The 2019 GEICO Honda squad. (Not pictured: Cameron McAdoo.) Simon Cudby

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL KTM #12—SHANE MCELRATH

Returns for another year. He will race the West Region. #28—JORDON SMITH Returns for another year. He will race the East Region. #40—SEAN CANTRELL Returns for another year. He will race the West Region. #123—MITCHELL FALK Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He will race the East Region.

McElrath, Smith, and Cantrell will return to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team and Falk will make his supercross debut. Simon Cudby

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA #36—MICHAEL MOSIMAN Returns for another year. Is expected to race the West Region. #52—JORDAN BAILEY

Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He is expected to race the East Region. #112—THOMAS COVINGTON

The Alabama native returns to the U.S. after spending his entire pro career in Europe racing the FIM Motocross World Championship. He is expected to race the East Region.

From left: Team owner Bobby Hewitt, Jordan Bailey, Michael Mosiman, and Thomas Covington. Simon Cudby

AUTOTRADER/YOSHIMURA SUZUKI #26—ALEX MARTIN A-Mart moves over from Troy Lee Designs KTM on a two-year deal. #55—Kyle Peters Returns for another year. #64—Jimmy Decotis

Returns for another year. He will race the West Region. #67—Enzo Lopes

Turned pro with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2018. Will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this year. He will race the West Region.

The 2019 JGR 250 squad. Photo Courtesy of JGR MX

MONSTER ENERGY/YAMALUBE/STAR RACING YAMAHA #32—JUSTIN COOPER

Continues multi-year deal with the team. #34—DYLAN FERRANDIS Agreed to a two-year extension with the team in 2018. #39—COLT NICHOLS Signed an extension with the team in 2018 that will see him through the 2020 season. #66—MITCHELL OLDENBURG

Oldenburg signed a two-year deal with the team in 2017.

Colt Nichols signed an extension with the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha that will see him through the 2020 season. Rich Shepherd

CYCLETRADER/ROCK RIVER YAMAHA #45—BRANDON HARTRANFT

The New Jersey native returns for a second year with the team. He is expected to race the East Region. #156—JACOB HAYES

The 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Champion signed with the team for 2019. He is expected to race the West Region.

Brandon Hartranft finished in eighth place in the 250SX East in 2018 and is expected to race the East Region again in 2019. Photo Courtesy of Cycletrader/Rock River Yamaha

GAS MONKEY ENERGY/AJE MOTORSPORTS #54—DYLAN MERRIAM

Spent last year as a privateer. #60—JUSTIN STARLING

Returns for another year. #111—CHRIS BLOSE

Signed with the team this off-season. Has spent the last few years racing arenacross.

From left: Justin Starling, Dylan Merriam, Chris Blose. Photo Courtesy of Gas Monkey Energy