2019 GEICO Honda Team Apparel Available

San Diego, CA – 100% and Team GEICO Honda are set to debut a completely new collection of Officially Licensed clothing at Anaheim 1. The 100%–GEICO Honda duo has worked closely together since 2014 for all of the team’s eyewear needs and since the 2017 season to make the team merchandise available to the public.

The full range of team apparel has been redesigned and redeveloped to bring an entirely new look to the GEICO Honda pits in 2019. Featuring bold, clean graphics and premium, technical garments; the crew will be prepared for any condition with the best looking and highest performing products available.

The best part is the 2019 GEICO Honda collection is available now at your favorite dealer or online retailer – just in time to hit your local race in style.

For more information, visit www.ride100percent.com.