Reed, Bogle, Enticknap on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Happy New Year everyone! With Anaheim 1 approaching this weekend we’ll dive into that on tonight’s Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Tony Berluti to break it all down, announce a new contest for our listeners and more.

Looking to begin his sixteenth year racing in the USA, JGR Suzuki’s Chad Reed will join us to talk about his outlook being back on Suzuki, the move to NC for him, what it’s like to be on JGR and anything and everyone else that comes up.

The RMATV/MC KTM team suffered a blow when Benny Bloss tore his knee up last week but they got lucky to grab Justin Bogle to fill in for the entire 2019 SX season. We’ll have Justin on to tell us about the quick turn-around to orange and expectations going forward.

Friend of the show Adam Enticknap will call in to update us on the HEP Suzuki #97 deal he’s got going on. We’ll also check on if there’s any new Suzuki raps coming up.

Derek Brooks and Mike Ulrich from Yamaha will be in-studio all show to talk about all things Yamaha and help announce a new Pulpmx Show/Yamaha collaboration to help out privateers. We’re lucky to have both guys here and will take advantage of talking to them about the success of Yamaha.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

