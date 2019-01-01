LS2 Signs Kyle Chisholm

LS2 Helmets is pleased to announce a two-year agreement with Kyle Chisholm to join its athlete roster.

Jon Kluiter, Vice President LS2 USA: “LS2 targeted Kyle for a number of reasons. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s a great guy in the pits, and like us, he values family. We are stoked to work with Kyle because not only is he popular in North America, but his wins and top finishes at European Supercross events such as Bercy provide LS2 even more exposure in Europe.”

Kyle Chisholm: “I’m really excited to be working with the LS2 in 2019! I love the look of the Subverter helmet, and I’m really happy to know I’ll be wearing one of the safest and best helmets available. We have some really cool things in store for 2019 so make sure to follow along on our social media accounts and check them out! See you at the races!”

For more information about LS2 visit www.LS2Helmets.us on the web.