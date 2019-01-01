Flying at the test track. In this sport we hear that saying so much it ranks all the way up with other dandies like “It is what it is,” “blistering laps,” “we’ll see who wants it the most.” We’re inundated with it this time of year too—always have been, always will be. Come December, anyone, and we mean anyone, who is getting ready for A1 is being lauded somewhere, by someone, for the blazing speed they’ve been showing at the test track. That’s probably why the whole flying at the test track thing never seems to get much attention. But sometimes it’s true.

Before Justin Cooper made his debut last year, there was no shortage of people heralding his aircraft type speed at the test track. “Keep an eye on this kid.” “Just wait, you’ll see.” But after a ninth place at Anaheim 1— Cooper’s very first supercross—he sustained a concussion, nine broken ribs, and broke three transverse in Houston and ended up riding the bench instead of his Yamaha for the rest of the season. Fast forward to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, when a healed Cooper almost immediately started living up to the pump he’d been sprayed with seven months prior. When the checkered flag flew on the motocross season, he’d tallied three overall podiums and was third in the points. Never mind being a rookie, that’s just plain good! Of course, that was then, and this is now, in supercross, where Cooper remains unproven.

Last week, we ran this interview with Justin himself to hear his thoughts on the new year. But it's tough for any rider to boast about his prospects, especially a rider that has only ridden in one professional supercross, total.

So, to really see how he's doing, we talked to the people around him.

“Justin is riding very well right now,” Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha assistant team manager Wil Hahn says. “It kind of feels like it’s a rookie season again due to the fact he only got to race Anaheim last year. I believe he will be equally as good in supercross as he was in motocross. He’s learning and we have a great group of riders riding together and pushing each other right now. I think he’ll really turn heads in 2019.”