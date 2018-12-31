Year two in Monster Energy Supercross was a big improvement for Austin Forkner, as the 2018 season saw the Richards, Missouri, native right in the thick of the 250SX East Region Championship hunt. However, a title was not to be, as a crash while leading the race in Minneapolis led to an injured shoulder, and Zach Osborne was able to take the race win and ultimately defend his #1E plate. Still, ’18 was a solid stadium season for Forkner, with the 20-year-old scoring back-to-back wins at Tampa and Atlanta. So what will 2019 bring for Austin Forkner? We’ll find out, but we don’t know when—could be January 5, 2019 at the 45,477-seat Angel Stadium in California or February 19, 2019 at the 66,860-seat U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. On either coast, Austin Forkner is a threat to win races and a 250SX title. One week out for the start of the new racing season, Racer X caught up with the hard charging Midwesterner. Racer X: Austin, I’m going to take a wild shot at it and ask, do you know if you are East or West yet?

Austin Forkner: Yeah, I don’t know yet. Mitch [Payton] will, basically, tell us the week before now. It’s Saturday, the week before A1, and still don’t know. I have Olly [Stone, mechanic] telling me that nobody has been asking him about plane tickets and stuff for round two at Phoenix. Olly doesn’t really have a race bike ready yet and nobody has said anything to him about it, so he’s like, “I’m pretty sure that you’re East.” I guess I can say that I just don’t know yet. I was able to speak with Adam Cianciarulo a few days ago and he was pretty convinced he’d ride the West.

Yeah, I think it’s going to be Adam and [Garrett] Marchbanks in the West and me and [Martin] Davalos in the East. Those two were kind of the first guys to do testing and the first ones doing race bike stuff and getting all of that ready. If I’m East, that’s fine because I’ve got plenty of time.

"It was my second year this year and I was happy to be a threat to [Zach] Osborne. I considered myself to be probably the biggest threat to him before I got hurt. That was cool to be in that position." Rich Shepherd

Regardless of who is West, when will the new race bikes be broken in?

I would say probably Tuesday. Yeah, I would say Tuesday or Thursday. Press is Friday at Angel Stadium. Out of curiosity, and fans may be interested, what do you guys do when you break in all-new race bikes? I’d assume it’s a cool feeling to do such a thing.

From the ’19 bike that I’ve been riding, it’s pretty much had a race motor in it, I’ve ridden with my good suspension, I just haven’t ridden it with everything kinda put together, I guess. They’ll be some extra things to come. Like, we’ll have extra-good transmissions that go in the bikes and you don’t want to put a lot of time on them because they’re expensive to make. It’s stuff like that you don’t ride right away because they’re extra expensive and they don’t make a huge difference. For a practice bike, it’s not going to matter, but for a race bike, you want everything right. The biggest thing for me is getting stuff broke-in—especially the frame. The frame is really rigid when it comes stock and I just need to break that in and get some flex into it, basically. That takes a couple sessions of riding to get that broke in. The new race bike is just always super-stiff because it’s new suspension, new frame, and everything is stiff and rigid. They don’t feel very good when you break them in. I don’t think I could show up at a race on a brand-new bike and just expect to go out there and race it. It would feel so bad during the early practices. To go from a bike with a lot of flex to a brand new one, it’s a big difference. It astonishes me how a world class guy at your level can actually feel flex in a chassis.

Yeah, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where you want the flex to be. I’ve been getting a little bit better just because we’ve been trying some different stuff with frames and making the frames flex differently. I have a little bit better of an idea with that stuff now, but no matter what, it just takes time to break them in.

Your teeth would be chattering with an all-new bike at A1?

Yeah, I mean I really honestly never want to ride a brand-new bike. Downshifting a gear and taking it back almost a year, what did you make of your 2018 supercross race season? There were highs, lows, ups, downs, and all arounds for you, huh?

Supercross was the best. I mean it was super-sick actually getting up there and kind of battling and having the points lead tied at one point. I was happy with everything up to when I separated my shoulder at Minneapolis. I was pretty happy with everything leading up to that. I didn’t really have a reason to be disappointed. [Zach] Osborne was kind of going to be going only guy that was going to be really, really tough for me to beat. It was basically him and me. We were pretty equal in speed. [Jordan] Smith and [Jeremy] Martin were good every now and then, but it was kind of me and him there at every single race. He ended up beating me because I separated my shoulder, but I wish I would not have done that because I would have liked to continue to battle with him throughout the year. I was happy with how supercross went, even though I got hurt. Outdoors was just alright. First couple rounds were real slow coming off of my shoulder injury. I got really rolling probably three races into the championship. Thunder Valley was good and it kind of build, build, build from there. At all those mid-season races, I was the fastest guy at almost every single race. At Southwick, Millville, Washougal, and RedBud, I was one of the fastest guys. I should have been a podium guy at every single one of those races. It was kind of bad luck, although some of it was my fault. The rest of the season was alright and I was just kind of trying to keep it up at that point and not end the season with an injury.

