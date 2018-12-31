FILM: Wes Williams and Jason Crane

EDIT: Wes Williams

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and David Pingree

The past champs have graduated, so it’s a wide-open world for Monster Energy Supercross’ 250SX West and East Regional Championships. There are more contenders than we can even list, but which ones will bring their talents to the races and deliver consistent title runs? Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas break it down in the final episode of the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Show. The championship kicks off January 5 at Anaheim.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, New Ray Toys, and 100%.

