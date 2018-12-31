Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X Motocross Race of the Year.

Let’s end our awarding of Racer X, um, awards, with the most classic category of all. How about an award for a good old-fashioned motocross battle? Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s drink in the drama of a perfect day at the races. A beautiful, historic track, passionate fans, and superstar riders pushing to their limits to get a race win they all want very badly.

That was the second 450 moto at Washougal this year. It was perfect. Justin Bogle continued his ridiculous run of starts with his sixth holeshot of the season, but was quickly overhauled by a determined Ken Roczen. Kenny had just won his first moto of the season—and first moto since returning from injury—two races earlier at RedBud. He was looking for that final step, getting a second moto win and the overall. Bogle was left to battle with his Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki teammate Justin Hill, and then came Marvin Musquin and Blake Baggett. Further back sat first-moto winner Eli Tomac, who set about making quick passes until he ran into Justin Barcia. Meanwhile, Musquin displaced Baggett and the JGR boys to take second.