On This Day In Moto: December 31

December 31

1988

The 1989 Florida Winter-AMA Series opened on the last day of 1988 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, and Team Yamaha's incoming rookie Damon Bradshaw cleaned up with 1-1 scores in the 250 pro class. Among the field behind him were a couple of Hall of Fame veterans in the twilight of their careers, Bob Hannah and Mark Barnett. Hannah was still a Suzuki factory rider while Barnett, who actually quit racing in 1985, came back for a few races with TUF Racing Suzuki. The 125 Pro class winner was John Kitsch, while Fred Andrews topped the 500 pro class.

1961

Happy birthday to the Icon himself, David Bailey. The all-time great in American motocross and supercross was born on this day in 1961 in San Diego and would go on to have an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame career. Later, he would become a television color commentator as well as an Ironman Triathlon legend.