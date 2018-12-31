For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for another look at the upcoming 450 Monster Energy Supercross season. From the guys we think are gonna kill it to the surprises, the disappointments, and more, it’s all here. Do NOT hold us to these predictions, please and thank you.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.