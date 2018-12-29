Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X Best Intentions of the Year.

When Team Puerto Rico announced their intentions to compete in the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, not everyone was happy about it. First, they tried to upstage the traditional Team USA announcement at the Unadilla National by showing up to do their own surprise announcement, in which they would be competing as a way to raise funds and awareness for hurricane relief from the previous September that devastated the island that is a U.S. territory. They also started the after-party a little early—like that same day. But it was the announcement of their lineup—Travis Pastrana, Ryan Sipes, and the fictional character “Ronnie Mac”—that caused the biggest stir. Love him or hate him, Ronnie Mac is not a real AMA- or FIM-licensed racer. Sure, he’s very, very good for a PBR-guzzling, two-stroke buzzing goon rider, but the prestigious Motocross of Nations is not the place for that kind of parody, despite the team’s best intentions.

After some apologies and reorganization, team leader Pastrana and team manager Rick Johnson decided to invite Kevin Windham to take Ronnie Mac’s place. Both had given their word that they would follow through to help out the island, and donations were already pouring in, and merchandise orders flying out. And when Windham accepted (via a hilarious Forrest Gump-influenced video) and agreed to race in the MXoN for the first time since 2005, everyone calmed down and started having fun watching the project unfold.