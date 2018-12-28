Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X Non-Racer Instagram of the Year.
Instagram is obviously a fun way to occupy your time, update friends and strangers on what's going on around you, and always participate in the ongoing, never-ending motocross conversation that's always taking place. Riders and magazines like ours can be prolific—Ken Roczen has over a million followers, and he kept every single one of them abreast of his remarkable recovery from both of his arm injuries over the last couple of years—so we decided to leave riders out of this category for a Roger. For Non-Racer (and non-magazine) Instagram of the Year, all of the ones below are entertaining and well worth the follow (if you have a sense of humor, nostalgia and danger).
Check these Instagrams out:
- @tonyblazier Tony Blaziera regular contributor to PulpMX and calls his page "Keeper of all things motocross & supercross history."
- @90smotocross is exactly what it says, and it's always got great motocross shots and clips from all over the world in that decade.
- @lack_david_ David Lack posts excellent AMA Motocross photos that he shot in the 1970s and '80s, almost none of which you've probably never seen before.
- @saddleback_park is an ongoing look back at the famous South California motocross track that was open from 1968 to 1984 and is remembered fondly by all.
- @wewentfast is run by our freelance colleague Brett Smith and is full of photos from followers in their earlier days of riding and racing dirt bikes.
- @jerryoftheday,@this_day_sucks,@kook_of_the_day, and @kookslams (our personal favorite) are all non-moto but extremely funny snow, beach, and just random daily life crashes, spills, mistakes, and humor.
- And we would be remiss if we left out Nick McCabe of @icollectmotorcycles fame's all-time favorite @atc_daily
- @dailymotomedia is a collection of just random motocross clips, crashes, and whatnot and has 425K followers.
- @dg533 is also known as DG's Vintage Motocross Garage, which features a collection of cool old gear and random, usually rare old-school motocross pics.
- @motomesa is Mesa Moto Designs and they do logos, graphics, and artwork for anyone—if you're looking for someone to do a cool cartoon of you or the racer in your life, they can do it.
- @motocrosh is a good place to go if you're just looking for a crash!
However, there is one Instagram landing that stands out above all when it comes to sheer creativity, quality, and originality, we have to say that @lego.mx is 2018 Racer X Non-Racer Instagram of the Year. The brainchild of Ted Kalin, a Swedish motocross enthusiast living in Oslo, Norway, he started recreating motocross scenes with his son's Lego kits. His stuff is timely, funny, and very entertaining as he recreates current and past events. @lego.mx is also followed by pretty much everyone in the motocross industry—getting yourself "Lego'd" by @lego.mx can be the highlight of your year (ask Honda's Mandy Fonteyn!) We even had Ted cover Anaheim 1 for us, @lego.mx style, for a magazine feature that proved to be one of our most popular of the supercross season. Ted does it for fun, so on behalf of the 61,000 of us who follow him, we just want to say thank you and congratulations on earning your first award, the Roger!
Follow @lego.mx and all of the sites mentioned above, some of them you're going to love!
MORE 2018 RACER X AWARDS
Recommended Reading
- Racer X Awards: Rider Media of the Year December 27, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Podcast of the Year December 26, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Gift of the Year December 25, 2018
- Racer X Awards: MXGP Race of the Year December 24, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Commercial of the Year December 23, 2018
- Racer X Awards: SX/MX Ambassador of the Year December 22, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Non-National Event of the Year December 21, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Press Conference of the Year December 20, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Replacement Rider of the Year December 19, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Crossover Rider of the Year December 18, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Fans of the Year December 17, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Vet Rider of the Year December 16, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Pass(es) of the Year December 15, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Women’s Rider of the Year December 14, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Holeshot of the Year December 13, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Mechanic of the Year December 12, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Off-Roader of the Year December 11, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Party of the Year December 10, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Comeback Rider of the Year December 9, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Minicylist of the Year December 8, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Trophy of the Year December 7, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Cover of the Year December 6, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Video of the Year December 5, 2018
- Racer X Awards: New Rule of the Year December 4, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Supercross Race of the Year December 3, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Broadcast of the Year December 2, 2018
- Racer X Awards: Team of the Year December 1, 2018