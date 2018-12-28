Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X Non-Racer Instagram of the Year.

Instagram is obviously a fun way to occupy your time, update friends and strangers on what's going on around you, and always participate in the ongoing, never-ending motocross conversation that's always taking place. Riders and magazines like ours can be prolific—Ken Roczen has over a million followers, and he kept every single one of them abreast of his remarkable recovery from both of his arm injuries over the last couple of years—so we decided to leave riders out of this category for a Roger. For Non-Racer (and non-magazine) Instagram of the Year, all of the ones below are entertaining and well worth the follow (if you have a sense of humor, nostalgia and danger).

Check these Instagrams out: