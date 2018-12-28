The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is going to be exactly like the 2018 one. And the 2017 one and the 2016 one. In that I mean there are staples to the season like rumors of riders getting hurt at the test track and word on the street that certain riders are “flying at the test track.” Happens every year like clockwork, people!

Here’s what we heard last year. Remember the Bradley Taft hype? Yeah, that didn’t work out really.

So without further adieu, here’s the 2019 version of this story. As always, the identities are protected.