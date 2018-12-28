The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is going to be exactly like the 2018 one. And the 2017 one and the 2016 one. In that I mean there are staples to the season like rumors of riders getting hurt at the test track and word on the street that certain riders are “flying at the test track.” Happens every year like clockwork, people!
Here’s what we heard last year. Remember the Bradley Taft hype? Yeah, that didn’t work out really.
So without further adieu, here’s the 2019 version of this story. As always, the identities are protected.
WE HAVE A MARTY ALERT!!!! Guess what, he’s going to be fast and he’s going to probably win races. And heat races and go really fast in practice. But he’s not wining the title.
Nice! We have a rider voting for himself. That’s so bold. I wish I could out him, but I won’t.
WTF? On the list of riders names I thought I would get texted back to me, Cade Autenrieth’s name would’ve been 794th on the list. But here he is. And that’s rad. Yay for Cade.
Classic text back from a classic grump.
Nice explanation from this dude on who he likes. Cantrell definitely needs to shine this year and Wilson’s back in the van looking for another break. I could totally believe this by the way.
Seems like we always get a Nichols response. Colt is very technical and has some serious skill. Just has to stay away from injury.
Mookie is trying to drop the HEAT RACE MOOKIE thing and just go with MAIN EVENT MOOKIE and by all accounts, it’s working.
He’s thinking about it…
There it is! After some deliberation, Hunter Lawrence has impressed this guy/girl and that’s a bit of an odd answer but hey, we’ll take it. The Aussie admitted he’s got some stuff to learn when it comes to supercross, but he’ll get there.