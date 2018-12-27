Rick Johnson To Appear On The Whiskey Throttle Show

Corona, CA - The Whiskey Throttle Show drops their second show with the Bad Boy himself, Ricky Johnson! RJ will be in the TLD Saloon for what will be the first of many live shows. This week Ping and GL will get to know one of the original members of the El Cajon Zone and discuss his dynamic motocross career, his ongoing passion with off-road truck racing, and how many times he’s thought about punching Danny Storbeck right in the face.

You can also watch the show on our YouTube channel by going to YouTube and searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Or, if you’re in southern California on Friday night before Anaheim 1, come see the show in person! You can meet RJ and catch up some bench racing with Ping and GL. There is free 805 beer for adults and ping pong or corn hole for children or adults who act like children. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.road2recovery.com where ALL the money will go towards helping injured riders. We will be giving away a PowerDot unit and a set of Method Race Wheels to guests in the audience. The TLD Saloon opens at 5:00 and the show starts at 7:30. See you there!

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask RJ? Send an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

You can listen to the show on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com, www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Follow us on Instagram @whiskeythrottleshow

Follow us on Twitter @w_throttle_show

Purchase your tax-deductible tickets to the first live show on January 4 with Rick Johnson here.

Limited seats available! $20 donation per seat and 100% of proceeds go to Road 2 Recovery… Free 805 beer with entry!