Episode 3 of the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Show focuses on four rookies in 2019. They are Aaron Plessinger, Zach Osborne, Justin Hill, and Joey Savatgy.

For this week’s 3 on 3, we bring in the panelists from the show, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and Steve Matthes for some thoughts on those riders.

1. Will any of the four rookies win a race this year?

Jason Thomas: I don't think it's a lock by any means, but I will say yes. With the triple crown format, the door is more open to variance. The 12-minute main events make starts more critical while also taking the last few laps of fitness out of the equation. This is the strongest rookie class that I can remember and there is a bit of turmoil at the top, too. Tomac is rumored to have a sore back and Musquin had his knee scoped, putting them with question marks on their A1 readiness. Justin Hill almost won last year as a full time 250 rider, so one has to think he is ready to finish what he started in Tampa. Osborne is much more seasoned than the standard rookie and will definitely be fit enough to finish 20 minutes. Savatgy came out swinging at MEC, much more competitive than I would have imagined, and lastly, Plessinger should be a threat right away on the 450 that many think will suit him (Matthes).

Jason Weigandt: With four very solid guys, yeah, I think at least one win is going to happen. I think the total rookie win number comes down to the health of the rest of the field. If we get the standard deviation from Anaheim 1, with half or the contenders or more out with injury, the door will be wide open for rookie wins come April.

JT mentioned the Triple Crown races opening the door to new winners, and that's true, but on the other end, today's "regular" 450SX main events are 20 minutes and one lap, quite a bit longer than they used to be. That gives more time for the cream to rise to the top, and a rookie to get nervous while leading laps.

Steve Matthes: Going last in these things stinks, you often end up repeating the same point the other two jerkies made but here we go. Ok, no I don't think any rookies win a race this year but with Marv getting a late start and ET having to take some time off the bike (we hear) there is a slight crack in the door. If there is a guy, it's Zach Osborne who will take it. Although he too had a small crash that kept him off the bike. Anyone who’s listened to me this off season knows I've been impressed with what I saw with Osborne overseas. WACKO NATION!