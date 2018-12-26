Stefan Everts Has Begun Rehabilitation

The family of ten-time FIM Motocross World Champion Stefan Everts released a positive update regarding his battle with malaria earlier this week.

Everts, who was hospitalized earlier this month after contracting the mosquito-borne disease at a charity event in the Democratic Republic of Congo, remains at the University Hospital of Leuven in Belgium, but has begun his physical rehabilitation. According to the family, tests have revealed that Everts did not suffer any damage to his brain or organs.

His release from intensive care and rehabilitation has yet to be determined. The family will release more details once they are known.

Below is the full update.

"Everts started with his [physical] rehabilitation yesterday. Compared to the worrying condition of a few weeks ago, he's already doing much better. Although he is still in the intensive care of the UZ in Leuven, he is already getting out of bed and can already walk a little. After a charity in congo mid November, the legend had suffered an aggressive form of malaria. The state of health of Everts had deteriorated so much that he was in danger for a long time. However, studies last week showed that neither his brain nor his organs suffered permanent damage due to the malaria attack. About the duration of his stay on intensive care and his rehabilitation is not yet certain.

"Everts realises after a good conversation with the professors in Leuven that he escaped the worst. ‘That I'm still here is my most beautiful Christmas present,' let him know. Stefan and his family want to thank all the people for the huge support they got in the last few weeks and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. In new developments, the family—who is now looking to focus on Stefan's rehabilitation—will again communicate through a press release."