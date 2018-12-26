Pro Circuit T-6 and Ti-6 Exhaust Systems Now Available

Corona, CA - Pro Circuit is excited to announce the T-6 and Ti-6 line of exhaust systems are now available for the 2019 KTM 250 SX-F and 2019 Husqvarna FC 250 models. Every Pro Circuit exhaust system is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers superior performance and power gains for both lines of exhaust. We have built our reputation on championship-winning performance products and the 2019 racing season will be no different. More fun and better performance is what's in store for KTM 250 SX-F and Husqvarna FC 250 riders when they head to the track with a Pro Circuit exhaust system or slip-on silencer.

For more information, visit www.procircuit.com.