On This Day In Moto: December 26

December 26, 2018 5:40pm

December 26 

2011

Ken Roczen suffers a broken arm and would miss West Coast SX Lites.

2013

We released a 450 Team Guide for the 2014 Monster Energy Supercross season. Check out how different things looked. 

1971

Indian Dunes ran this ad in Cycle News for an "XMasCross" on the day after Christmas.

2014

We released Episode 3 of our 2015 Racer X SX Preview Show. Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas discussed Trey Canard and Davi Millsaps.

2006

The December 2006 issue of Racer X Illustrated is on the newsstands, with two different covers. One features James Stewart and is a nod to Team USA's win at the 2006 FIM Motocross of Nations in England, while the other featured Stefan Everts of the Belgian team, the outright individual winner in the ultimate ride-off retirement race at the same Motocross of Nations. We figured both deserved a cover! 