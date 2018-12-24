THOR, Cooper Webb Agree To Two-Year Extension

Poway, CA - As Cooper Webb enters his third season in the 450 class, THOR MX is pleased to announce that they have signed a two-year extension with the Red Bull KTM Factory Team rider. Webb has been a THOR athlete for the majority of his career, and has won multiple championships for the brand, including two 250 West Coast Supercross Titles and a 250 Pro Motocross Championship.

Following his success in the 250 class, Webb graduated to the premiere 450 class in 2017, where his momentum was impeded by injuries. Heading in to the 2019 season with a new team and a clean bill of health, Webb is ready to ascend the 450 ranks.

“I am excited to continue my long-standing relationship with THOR, which goes all the way back to my amateur days,” said Webb. “It has been a great partnership with respect to the people there, and the high quality gear. I am very excited for 2019.”

THOR is proud to stand by Webb as he transitions to the Red Bull KTM Factory Team. Webb has been very influential in the advancement of the THOR products and the entire team at THOR is excited to continue their relationship with the North Carolina native.

“When we learned of Cooper’s decision to go to the Factory Red Bull KTM Factory Team, it only made sense to continue our partnership with Cooper. We expect big things for Cooper this year and look forward to what 2019 brings,” said THOR MX athlete manager Andy Gustafson.

Webb will be competing in the THOR Prime Pro and Pulse racewear throughout the AMA/FIM 450 Supercross Championship and AMA 450 Pro Motocross Championship.