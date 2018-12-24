Film: Wes Williams and Jason Crane

Edit: Wes Williams

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and David Pingree

With four riders totaling 25 career 250SX wins, this year’s 450 rookie class for Monster Energy Supercross is stronger than most. But who will be the best? Join Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas in the breakdown of Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill, Joey Savatgy, and Zach Osborne. This is episode 3 in our 5 part Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Shows.

