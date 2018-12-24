Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X MXGP Race of the Year.

One could argue that the greatest rivalry in motocross right now takes place not in the U.S., but in Europe, where Red Bull KTM teammates Jeffrey Herlings and Antonio Cairoli have taken control of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Things have not always been rosy between the two heavyweights, but there has always been a level of respect. That changed a bit at round nine of the 2018 championship at Matterley Basin, host of the 2017 Motocross of Nations.

After a series of fantastic battles early in the season, Herlings began to pull away in the MXGP standings until suffering a broken collarbone in a practice crash. Cairoli had his opening, but then suffered a thumb injury while Herlings was out. Herlings returned for round nine with a commanding 48-point lead over the nine-time world champion, but the race would prove pivotal. In the first moto at the MXGP of Great Britain, things came to a boil, as Cairoli shot off to the early lead, only to have Herlings run him down near the end of the moto. Herlings made a dash to the lead around the 2:00 minute mark, only to see Cairoli fight back and retake the lead with under 2 minutes left on the clock.

With two laps remaining, Herlings pushed to the inside of Cairoli and initiated contact. Cairoli went down, while Herlings raced off to yet another moto win. He went on to take the second moto to capture his seventh win from nine, and 14th moto win from 18 (at the time).