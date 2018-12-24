GNCC Announces Specialized as Presenting Sponsor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions and Specialized Bicycle Components are excited to announce their partnership that will bring the United States-based bicycle company to the 13-round AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series as the new presenting sponsor for 2019 and beyond.

Specialized Bicycle Components has been a leader in production innovation since 1974, they have been manufacturing and marketing bicycles, bicycle components and related productions under the brand name "Specialized" for over 45 years. They are dedicated and filled with people that are driven by achieving the same goals as the GNCC Series.

"At Specialized, we acknowledge and celebrate the very similar grassroots beginnings of GNCC," said Specialized Marketing Leader, Sam Benedict. "We are dedicated to growing awareness, participation and diversity in eMTB racing as well as pedal-assist bicycles throughout the off-road racing scene."

Specialized will be represented at all 13 GNCC events, in addition to the introduction of the eight-round Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship. The new partnership also brings demo activations, custom gear, new series logo branding and more.

The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized kicks off February 23 and 24 in Union, South Carolina with the Big Buck. Click HERE to view the full 2019 schedule. The first Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship round will take place at The General GNCC in Washington, Georgia on Saturday, March 16.

2019 Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Schedule Date Event Location March 16 The General Washington, GA March 30 Steele Creek Morganton, NC May 18 The John Penton Millfield, OH June 1 Tomahawk Odessa, NY June 22 Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV July 27 Loretta Lynn’s Hurricane Mills, TN Sept 28 Mason-Dixon Mt. Morris, PA Oct 26 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.