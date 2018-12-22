On This Day In Moto: December 22

December 22

2017

GEICO Honda announced it was adding Jett Lawrence, younger brother of GEICO rider Hunter, to its amateur arsenal in 2019. The Australian brothers stayed in Europe for one more year in 2018, but both are now Stateside, with Hunter gearing up for his first year in AMA Racing and Jett for his first amateur season here.

“We’ve done our research and talked to a lot of people in both Australia and Europe, and they all believe Jett is the real deal,” GEICO Honda team manager Dan Betley said. “We’re looking forward to having both Hunter and Jett learn the ropes of U.S. racing with us starting in 2019.”

2017

Suzuki announced it was returning to the off-road rank out West with Gary Sutherlin, the 2017 WORCS and AMA National Hare and Hound title winner, riding an RMX450Z (the brand's off-road focused 450) to defend his titles.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to work with Gary this coming season. He has always impressed me with his work ethic, both on and off the bike. I know he’s the perfect fit to the growing RM Army community and gives Suzuki off-road racing fans a yellow bike to cheer for!” said Chris Wheeler, motocross racing manager, in a Suzuki press release.

2016

GoPro released the second episode of their Driven series featuring James Stewart.