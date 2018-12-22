Chad Reed is never afraid to make a change, as he's ridden on five different brands of motorcycles since his 2001 arrival in the U.S. He's even ridden several of the brands twice! But the all-time career leader in supercross starts and podiums is making an exceptionally large move for 2019: he's not only joined JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki, but he's selling his Florida home and track to move near JGR's headquarters in North Carolina. Yes, the Reed family is making a wholesale change—although Chad hopes things look familiar on the racetrack. He feels good and thinks some classic Chad Reed results could be just around the corner.

Jason Weigandt chats with Chad in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.