Chase Sexton Injured, Cameron McAdoo Back to GEICO Honda

Sexton hurt his collarbone in a mountain bike crash and will now switch from 250SX West Region to 250SX East Region, giving him time to recover. McAdoo will join RJ Hampshire on a GEICO Honda CRF250R in the West.

When the 2019 season begins, it will appear like Cameron McAdoo never left the GEICO Honda team, because he's back on the squad he rode for in 2018, filling in for the now-injured Chase Sexton.

"It's awesome," said McAdoo when we called him this morning. "That's always been the goal for my career, to get to and stay at the factory level."

McAdoo was planning to race 250SX East, and was rumored to be working with ClubMX/Traders Racing, but he says he's ready to race come January.

"Honesty I feel so ready right now," he said. "We've been pounding out long motos all November and December, and I've done all of these international races also. It won't be a problem racing West."

McAdoo had just completed his week of training at ClubMX in South Carolina and was headed to the airport to visit his Iowa home for Christmas when he got a call from the GEICO Honda team. He'll head to California after the holiday to test the Honda. His GEICO deal is for supercross only.

"I raced Hondas at the international races and I was really only not on one for about three weeks, so it won't be too tough of an adjustment," he said. "The team still has my settings from last year, and Chase [Sexton] and Christian [Craig] are pretty similar to me in their build and setups and things like that."

Sexton will return to competition when 250SX East kicks off February 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.