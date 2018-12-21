Ping, I’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for the release of your first Whiskey Throttle Show. You said it would be ready to download Friday morning, so I’ll probably be listening while you’re reading this. I watched the trailer for the show and it sounds like it’s going to be amazing; and the set looks incredible… I need to get to the TLD Saloon for a show! The long-form interview format is something that the sport needs so we can really get to know the stars of the sport. I’m curious what you will do when you go through the top riders? I mean, there are only so many elite level pros. Can you share a little more about how you will choose guests since that seems to be the focus of the show? Thanks brother, and good luck with this!

Ricky V. Ricky, Thanks for tuning in! We are certainly a motocross-focused show and we plan on capitalizing on our geographic location to bring in current and former motocross legends since the majority of them live right here. Our early list includes Roger DeCoster, Rick Johnson, Cole Seely, Ryan Dungey, Ben Townley, Jim “Bones” Bacon, and Eli Tomac. Of course we have to work around their schedules and try not to inconvenience them while they are trying to do a job. But we eventually want to branch out and sprinkle in some action sports stars, actors, and musicians as well. The sponsors involved in this project have a very broad reach into NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, surfing, skating, skiing, etc. I’m interested in anybody who has an interesting story to tell. We have some incredible personalities who’ve agreed to come on… so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out the upcoming guests on our website www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com or our Instagram page @whiskeythrottleshow and make plans to watch a live show at the Troy Lee Designs Saloon. Leading up to the show we have music, corn hole, ping-pong and free 805 beer at the TLD HandleBAR, all for a $20 ticket. Every cent of that goes to Road 2 Recovery to help injured racers. Visit www.road2recovery.com to purchase tickets. The first show with Roger DeCoster is available right now on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com, and www.racerxonline.com. Check it out! PING

The Man told some amazing never-before-heard stories in the premiere Whiskey Throttle Show.

Hi David, Long-time reader, 2nd time questioner. I am a 50+ racer that has bugged out of the motocross scene and transferred to the woods; one of the best decisions I have ever made. Beats sitting at the track all day for a few races or practice laps. Anyway, to my topic of discussion: I know that SoCal is the mecca of motorcycle publications, less Racer X, but when are any of the magazines going to do a bike comparison/shootout/review on the east coast? I keep hearing every year when the manufacturers have a new bike ride day on our side of the States it is always, “We can’t wait to get this bike back to familiar conditions in Cali.” Can’t the test riders ride in anything besides perfectly groomed hard pack tracks where it never rains? The tracks and trails in SoCal have nothing to do with any of the conditions that we have here on the right coast, especially off-road. What is considered tight in your neck of the woods is 3rd gear and hauling for us. Here in eastern Pennsylvania we have rocks, roots, trees, and more trees, along with trails that are gnarly, tight, and require hand guards to keep your hands in one piece. And this year with all the rain we have had there are lots of mud, puddles, and deep ruts! What will be fantastic out there could be totally different here. I just finished reading the articles on the new CRF250RX. Seems like a great bike for off-road out West, but for the East, not so much. Looks like regearing, a radiator fan, and body protection will be required before anyone would think about taking this bike out in the trails around here. It is going to take more than the basics to compete against the European bikes. KTM/Husky, Beta, GasGas, and Sherco have bikes that are truly fantastic in all aspects… Both 2 & 4 strokes. Go to an Enduro or Hare Scramble around here and you will see first-hand. So back to my question. Wouldn’t it make sense to have reviews on our side of the country? Time for Ping to uproot and move to somewhere not as wacko as Cali? Besides that, thank you for putting your life on the line every day! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year my friend. Regards,

Chris Bauer Chris, There is certainly a difference in terrain from one coast to the other. I’ve ridden and raced all over the East Coast and there are amazing and horrific traits, just the same as the West Coast. Our side is a little too dusty and dry, your side can be a slimy swamp or frozen tundra depending on the time of the year. The obvious answer here is that all of the manufacturers are set up on the West Coast so doing introductions back east is an expensive concept. We did get to ride all the Husqvarna models in Florida earlier this year and there have been intros in Alabama and Maryland over the past couple years as well. But we have great tracks and trails out here, albeit different than East Coast trails, so it makes sense to introduce bikes to the media out here. And if you think we don’t have great, technical trails then you’ve never been into the Sierra Nevada mountain range. And if you think all our tracks are perfectly groomed you’ve never been to Glen Helen on a Thursday afternoon. A good bike is a good bike, regardless of where you’re riding it. Sure, you may need to adjust the setup depending on where you’re riding but let’s steer clear of the East Coast/West Coast, Tupac/Biggie horseshit if you don’t mind. Chris, I’d love to get out of this state but I’m tied here for now. I’ll do my best to give you some good feedback regardless of your riding conditions. Merry Christmas! PING

Perfectly groomed? LOL

Mr. Pinkee, I have two questions for you, first a background story that we all hear but usually don’t get to live. Last Friday, November 30th, I went with my buddy to pick up his brand new 2019 Honda CRF450R works edition. On the way home we stopped at a desert spot here in Cave Creek, Arizona, to do a couple quick 10 minute heat cycles on the motor before our ride the next day. I also gazed at his machine wondering if I should spend my money on one as well! He rode the bike for 10 minutes then let it cool for 25 and repeated once more. We headed out the next day for a moderate paced ride with a couple stops to finish the motor break in. We climbed hills, hit single tracks, and on the way back had some high speed fun in a sand wash until we were about a half mile from the truck. Sensing the day and ride was about to be over I heard my buddies bike get louder and closer indicating he was going to try and pass me. I started to take a quick look to my left to verify if my buddy was going to pass me or not just in time to see him airborne in the superman position separate from his bike. I caught a glimpse of his bike cartwheeling before I slammed on my brakes to turn around because this was definitely bad. When I got back to him his Fox magnetic visor was off his helmet, his collarbone broken in 4 places and a concussion had him a bit punch drunk. Luckily, four guys came upon us in 2-3 minutes driving Razors and gave him a ride to the truck while one of them rode his bike back. The good guys then loaded up our bikes while I field stripped my buddy in preparation for the hospital so they didn’t cut his gear off. Did I mention he had a neck brace on? I understand the dilemma of wearing one or not and I do wear one myself, I can assure you if he did not have that neck brace on his injuries would have been much more severe if not grim. So here are my two questions. Should he send his helmet and neck brace in for evaluation from the manufacturers? Second, when you do the dialed in segment for the CRF works edition can you include subframe replacement? BTW I have decided my 2011 Honda crashes just fine and have decided to spend my money elsewhere! Have a great day and thank for all you do! Regards,

Mitch Mitch, Thanks for the letter and the story. I think all of us have a tale that goes something like the one you told. I’m glad he wasn’t injured worse and hope you guys are back to ripping through the desert in your free time. The answer to your first question is an emphatic “Yes!” The major protective component of your helmet is the EPS (short for expanded polystyrene), the foam that is fitted inside the shell. EPS has been used for years to absorb energy in crash helmets, car bumpers, and many other devices because it is light, relatively inexpensive, and it doesn’t have any return energy in it. In other words, when the foam is compressed it doesn’t pop back into its original shape. That is the best thing from a safety perspective because it reduces Coup contrecoup injuries where your brain hits the front of your skull and then bounces backwards and hits the back of your skull as well, causing not one but two brain injuries. The downside of this material is that once it is compressed from an impact, it needs to be replaced to be effective again. That said, any time you have a significant impact with your head you need to have the EPS foam replaced at a bare minimum. I’m guessing the neck brace should be inspected by a certified dealer, at a minimum. CRF works edition sub frame replacement? Find a long pipe and a mallet and put your back into it to get it straight. Thanks for the note, Mitch. Merry Christmas! PING