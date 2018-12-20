For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Derek Rankin joining me to talk about his route into the industry as Benny Bloss' mechanic, meeting Alex Ray, Indiana MX, why James Stewart and him never worked out, and of course, wrestling.

