Roger DeCoster To Appear On Premiere of The Whiskey Throttle Show

Corona, CA - The world premiere of The Whiskey Throttle Show at the TLD Saloon features the most prolific individual in motocross racing. Roger DeCoster is a five-time world motocross champion with 36 500cc GP wins to his credit, a member of six winning Belgian motocross des nations teams, the most successful team manager in the history of the sport, and the team manager for the first American Motocross des Nations team to win the event in 1981… and every US team since that time. Suffice it to say that Roger’s nickname, The Man, is well-deserved.

But how well do you know Roger? Have you ever heard him talk about his five world titles? What about his rivalries back in the 1970’s? Did he have a favorite rider to work with as a manager? What gets him out of bed in the morning? What’s going on with our MXdN teams lately? Host David Pingree and co-host Grant Langston will sit down with Roger and chat at length to get the answers to these and many other questions.

Have something you’d like to ask Roger? Send an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q&A segment later in the show.

The first Whiskey Throttle show will be available December 21 on Stitcher, Spotify, and iTunes. Also, links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com , www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The video will be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

