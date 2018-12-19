On This Day In Moto: December 19

December 19

2009

On this date in 2009, James Stewart appeared on the popular (at the time) MTV show MTV Cribs.

2017

Motorcycling Australia, Australia’s sports-governing body, imposed a four-year ban on Matt Moss after he tested positive for Ostarine, a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator) that mimics the effects of anabolic steroids, in a test administered on May 22, 2016, in Murray Bridge, South Australia.

The decision came just over a year after Matt’s twin brother, Jake, was issued a four-year ban for violating Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the policy “for the presence of prohibited substances in an athlete’s sample and the use of a prohibited substance” for testing positive for Ostarine. In August of that year, Jake announced he was resigning from the National Pump/Monster Energy Kawasaki team “deciding to focus on his family and career away from competitive motocross and supercross racing.” Jake is not eligible to return until July 15, 2020.

Matt won premier class championships in the 2013 and 2014 in the Australian MX Nationals, as well as the Australian Supercross titles in those same years and was part of Team Australia’s only podium appearance at the Motocross of Nations, in 2011 at Saint-Jean-d'Angély, France. Matt competed in the U.S. in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

2012

It was announced that multi-time FIM World Motocross Champion George Jobe had passed away after a battle with Leukemia. The Belgian was one of—in theory—best/finest Grand Prix racers that the sport has ever seen, having won the 250 class crown twice on a Suzuki and the 500 championship three times on a Honda, winning the last in 1992 as a privateer!

Jobe's career spanned 13 years, but he remained involved in the sport as a promoter and riding coach during his post-retirement years. But as a racer, he ranked among the best of all those great Belgian motocrossers who came before and after him: Robert, DeCoster, Sylvain and Eric Geboers, Everts, Rahier, Smets, and the younger Everts. Georges Jobe was 51 years old when he passed.