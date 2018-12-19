Inaugural Daytona Vintage SX Held in Conjunction with RCSX

Morgantown, W.Va. - In addition to celebrating the 10th Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross, MX Sports is excited to announce a celebration of motocross heritage with a Vintage Off-Road Motorcycle show hosted in the Fan Zone alongside Daytona Pro Supercross on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, March 12, the inaugural Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) is set to take place.

Gates will open Friday where vintage riders and enthusiasts are welcome to come and setup their display in the specific vintage non-hook up lot. Admission into the event is required, you may purchase your ticket in advance by clicking HERE or at the event when you arrive. The Vintage Off-Road Motorcycle Show registration is FREE, more information as well as online registration is available by clicking HERE. Six classes are being offered for the Vintage Motorcycle Show ranging from Vintage (through 1974) to Revolution (through 2008). During the afternoon on Saturday, MX Sports staff will be making their way through the pit area choosing specific vintage bikes to showcase in the Fan Zone that evening, ribbons will be awarded to the top three per class and an overall winner will be awarded Best in Show.

Daytona Vintage Supercross kicks off Tuesday morning with practice at 7:30 a.m. and racing immediately following. DVSX will feature 28 classes ranging from 125cc machines to Golden Masters (60+) racers. Classes are broken into six different groups starting with Vintage and going through 2008 with the Revolution 2 classes. For more information on the classes, please click HERE. The race order has been pre-determined for this event; therefore, you can enter as many classes as you wish and as many as your motorcycle will allow. To view the DVSX race order, please click HERE.

Amateur and vintage riders along with their families and friends are encouraged to come down early and camp on the Daytona infield where hookups are available. Move-in, check-in and camping begins Friday, March 8, so everyone can watch the pros compete on Saturday night at the legendary Daytona Supercross.

To reserve your gate position for the 2018 RCSX and DVSX, please click HERE. Each rider who registers to race will receive a $20 Race Gas gift card redeemable on the entire Rocky Mountain ATV/MC website.

For more information on the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross and Daytona Vintage Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event's social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

For more information, please visit www.mxsports.com.