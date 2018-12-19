The JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki team announced its official 2019 lineup this week, and with four 250 riders and a 450 lineup of Justin Hill and Chad Reed, the squad looks solid. This off-season was not solid, though, because the team endured many stressful moments after losing its title sponsor, trying to find a new one, dealing with the massive injuries to Weston Peick, and trying to find a spot for Reed on the team. In this podcast, Jason Weigandt explains some of the behind-the-scenes stresses on the team, and then talks to Hill, who will make his 450SX full-time debut in 2019.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

