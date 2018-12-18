Leatt Unveils New GPX 3.5 Moto Helmet

Cape Town, South Africa – The inventors of the Leatt-Brace® recently launched a new moto helmet as part of their 2019 line.

This new GPX 3.5 helmet’s shell is made of injected Polymer compound, with a multi-density impact foam liner and is DOT+ECE certified.

Featuring Leatt’s award-winning 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, the helmet is lined with turbines which are 360 ̊moving discs constructed of an energy-absorbing shape and material. The 360 ̊Turbine Technology has two exclusive advantages, namely the reduction of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and the absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level.

Crammed with decades of knowledge, safety science and finished off with a great price tag. The Thrill within reach of all.

The GPX 3.5 weighs in at around 1270g (2.8 lbs) and is available in a total of six colorways, namely gold/teal, ink/blue, orange, red/lime, tribe black, and white. It retails for $179.99.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com.