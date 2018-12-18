Jeremy Martin Inks Two-Year Extension with GEICO Honda

Yesterday, GEICO Honda announced that Jeremy Martin would miss the entire 2019 season after it was revealed during a checkup that the burst fracture in his back had not yet healed, and he would need to undergo a second surgery. The injury was initially sustained in a crash at the Tennessee National earlier this year.

The news came as a surprise to Martin and the team, as he had recently been cleared to do some light training and had moved back to Eli Tomac’s place in Colorado to start road cycling.

“To get this news was a complete kick in the gut,” said Martin in a statement. “Racing is all I know and to sit out the entire 2019 season is going to be one of the biggest challenges I have ever faced.”

Martin is set for surgery in January at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. It’s the same clinic that performed Ken Roczen’s surgeries.