2019 Red Bull KTM Teamwear Collection Released

Murrieta, Calif. – In conjunction with the recent unveiling of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION MY19, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to launch its latest Red Bull KTM Teamwear Collection for 2019. Featuring the highest quality of READY TO RACE materials, the stylish co-branded lifestyle sportswear line allows KTM race fans to wear exactly what the pros wear every day and feel like part of the team.

Highlights from the 2019 line include the brand-new Red Bull KTM Racing Team High Performance Functional Jacket, which sports the team’s official logo on the front left chest pocket, along with orange zippers and a quilt lined hood. Also brand new to the collection for 2019 is the Red Bull KTM Crew Neck Pullover Sweater and Button Down Long Sleeve Flannel, both featuring the perfect combination of style and function.

With 12 different hats – ranging from snapback, to curve bill and five unique beanie designs – the Red Bull KTM Teamwear Collection features a product for every KTM race fan. Other highlighted accessories include the Red Bull KTM Racing Team Backpack and the Red Bull KTM Racing Team Towel.

It wouldn’t be a Red Bull KTM Racing clothing line without the inspiration of its championship-winning team members. Marvin Musquin is highlighted on his own #25 Graphic Tee, derived from its READY TO RACE philosophy and featuring soft brushed blended material with an athlete-specific screen print on the front.

The complete 2019 Red Bull KTM Teamwear Collection is available now through local authorized KTM dealers. To view a complete list of KTM dealerships, please visit the KTM Dealer Locator and find the dealer location near you.