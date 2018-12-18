2019 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show To Air This Saturday On NBC
December 18, 2018 11:30am
To kick off their recently announced multi-year media partnership, NBC Sports Group and Feld Motor Sports will air a 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show this Saturday, December 22, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
An encore presentation will air Saturday, December 29, on NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The show will follow a similar format as the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show, which aired on FS1.
The entire 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship will air across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold—NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product. Read more here.