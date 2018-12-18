2019 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show To Air This Saturday On NBC

To kick off their recently announced multi-year media partnership, NBC Sports Group and Feld Motor Sports will air a 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show this Saturday, December 22, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

An encore presentation will air Saturday, December 29, on NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The show will follow a similar format as the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show, which aired on FS1.