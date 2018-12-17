Tickets Now Available for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Morgantown, W. Va. - MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets to the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now on sale. For a limited time only, special holiday pricing is available on early purchases to attend select rounds of the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.

The 2019 season consists of a 12 round schedule featuring many of the most storied motocross tracks in the world, and will kick off with the season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic, the oldest race in American motocross, on May 18. Additionally, next summer's championship will make its anticipated return to the state of Florida for the first time in more than two decades as WW Ranch Motocross Park becomes the newest venue of this historic championship. In total, the world's fastest riders will visit 11 different states, where the star-studded lineup of competitors in both the 450 Class and 250 Class will do battle over the course of 24 motos in their quest to claim the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) and Gary Jones Cup (250 Class).

"Before we know it the summer will be upon us and we'll be ready to watch the finest racers on the planet lay it all on the line for the most esteemed championship in the sport of motocross," said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. "The addition of the inaugural Florida National to this year's schedule has generated a ton of excitement and will only add to the buzz surrounding the 2019 season. I can't think of a better way to get geared up for next summer than to get these specially discounted tickets. It's the perfect holiday gift for any fan."

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has served as North America's preeminent off-road racing series since 1972, and remains arguably the most mentally and physically demanding championship to win in all of motorsports. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac will chase a third consecutive 450 Class title while the graduation of defending 250 Class Champion Aaron Plessinger to the premier division will lead to wide open battle for that vacant crown.

Tickets to all 12 Nationals can be purchased online by visiting ProMotocross.com, the official website of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Special pricing will be available until December 31.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

ROUND EVENT VENUE LOCATION May 18 Hangtown Motocross Classic Prairie City SVRA Rancho Cordova, California May 25 Glen Helen National Glen Helen Raceway San Bernardino, California June 1 Thunder Valley National Thunder Valley Motocross Park Lakewood, Colorado June 15 High Point National High Point Raceway Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania June 22 Florida National WW Ranch Motocross Park Jacksonville, Florida June 29 Southwick National The Wick 338 Southwick, Massachusetts July 6 RedBud National RedBud MX Buchanan, Michigan July 20 Spring Creek National Spring Creek MX Park Millville, Minnesota July 27 Washougal National Washougal MX Park Washougal, Washington August 10 Unadilla National Unadilla MX New Berlin, New York August 17 Budds Creek National Budds Creek Motocross Park Mechanicsville, Maryland August 24 Ironman National Ironman Raceway Crawfordsville, Indiana

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com.