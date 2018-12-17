Tickets Now Available for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

December 17, 2018 2:15pm | by:
Tickets Now Available for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Morgantown, W. Va. - MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets to the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now on sale. For a limited time only, special holiday pricing is available on early purchases to attend select rounds of the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series. 

The 2019 season consists of a 12 round schedule featuring many of the most storied motocross tracks in the world, and will kick off with the season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic, the oldest race in American motocross, on May 18. Additionally, next summer's championship will make its anticipated return to the state of Florida for the first time in more than two decades as WW Ranch Motocross Park becomes the newest venue of this historic championship. In total, the world's fastest riders will visit 11 different states, where the star-studded lineup of competitors in both the 450 Class and 250 Class will do battle over the course of 24 motos in their quest to claim the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) and Gary Jones Cup (250 Class).

"Before we know it the summer will be upon us and we'll be ready to watch the finest racers on the planet lay it all on the line for the most esteemed championship in the sport of motocross," said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. "The addition of the inaugural Florida National to this year's schedule has generated a ton of excitement and will only add to the buzz surrounding the 2019 season. I can't think of a better way to get geared up for next summer than to get these specially discounted tickets. It's the perfect holiday gift for any fan." 

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has served as North America's preeminent off-road racing series since 1972, and remains arguably the most mentally and physically demanding championship to win in all of motorsports. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac will chase a third consecutive 450 Class title while the graduation of defending 250 Class Champion Aaron Plessinger to the premier division will lead to  wide open battle for that vacant crown. 

Tickets to all 12 Nationals can be purchased online by visiting ProMotocross.com, the official website of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Special pricing will be available until December 31. 

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

ROUNDEVENTVENUELOCATION
May 18Hangtown Motocross ClassicPrairie City SVRARancho Cordova, California
May 25Glen Helen NationalGlen Helen RacewaySan Bernardino, California
June 1Thunder Valley NationalThunder Valley Motocross ParkLakewood, Colorado
June 15High Point NationalHigh Point RacewayMt. Morris, Pennsylvania
June 22Florida NationalWW Ranch Motocross ParkJacksonville, Florida
June 29Southwick NationalThe Wick 338Southwick, Massachusetts
July 6RedBud NationalRedBud MXBuchanan, Michigan
July 20Spring Creek NationalSpring Creek MX ParkMillville, Minnesota
July 27Washougal NationalWashougal MX ParkWashougal, Washington
August 10Unadilla NationalUnadilla MXNew Berlin, New York
August 17Budds Creek NationalBudds Creek Motocross ParkMechanicsville, Maryland
August 24Ironman NationalIronman RacewayCrawfordsville, Indiana

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com.