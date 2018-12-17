Film: Wes Williams and Jason Crane

Edit: Wes Williams

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and David Pingree

Each year of Monster Energy Supercross features a stacked field, but how many riders can really win races? Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, Cooper Webb, and Chad Reed get in the crosshairs for episode 2 of the Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Shows, with Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas discussing the group’s chances for wins and podiums.

Will Barcia notch his first 450SX win since 2013? Can Baggett step up? Will Webb’s move to KTM ignite a change? What about a soon-to-be-37-year-old Chad Reed? We’ll analyze it all with some facts and laughs in episode 2 of our five-part series.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, New Ray Toys, and 100%.

If you'd like to purchase the shirts Weege and Matthes are wearing, visit www.racerxbrand.com.

Episode 1