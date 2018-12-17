Report: Stefan Everts Condition No Longer Critical

Earlier this month, ten-times FIM Motocross World Champion Stefan Everts was hospitalized in Belgium after he contracted malaria, a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite, while participating in a charity event in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Since the initial report, there has not been much news to report, as the family requested privacy during this difficult time.

Fortunately, this morning, the family released some good news to Belgium media.

According to multiple reports, Everts’ situation is no longer critical. The family released a statement today (translated by Google).

"The situation of Stefan Everts, who has been affected by malaria, is developing favorably and his condition is no longer critical, which is why the ten-time world champion in motocross no longer needs a sedative," the family wrote in a statement. "Everts is still in intensive care at the University Hospital of Leuven, where he is closely monitored and only his family members are admitted. About the effects of malaria (the investigations continue) or about the duration of the recovery, nothing can be said at the moment.

"The Everts family wants to thank everyone for the many statements of support and the encouraging words," the statement continued. "She cannot possibly answer them all personally, that is why she does it through this way: 'A big thank you all to give us a heart in this difficult period.' The family also asks her—just like the past weeks—to give them the necessary rest so that she can concentrate fully on Stefan. In the case of new developments, communication will again take place via a press release."

During his legendary career, Everts won 101 Grands Prix (still a record) and ten world titles (still a record). After his career, he worked at KTM and then ran the Suzuki World MXGP team before its closure last year.

Once more details are known, we will update this post.

Our thoughts are with Everts and his family during this difficult time.