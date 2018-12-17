On This Day In Moto: December 17

December 17

2014

After a protracted appeal, the FIM finally announces its official suspension of multi-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross champion James Stewart for a total of 16 months for using Adderall without a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), but the suspension is retroactively for the race date in which the drug was detected, which was April 12, 2014. As a result, Stewart would not be able to race again until August 11, 2015.

The report on Racer X Online explained, "In accordance with Article 10.8 of the CAD, the CDI ruled that Mr Stewart is disqualified from all competitions in which he participated (including the four rounds of the 2014 national Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Series) subsequent to the collection of the sample (12 April 2014) and all results he obtained in those competitions are cancelled with all the resulting consequences including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. The FIM will therefore modify the rankings of the 2014 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, accordingly."

Upon returning at the start of the 2016 season, Stewart would never win another round of AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross. He has not raced since July 23, 2016, though he has yet to announce an official retirement.