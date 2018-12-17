H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Adds Kyle Chisholm For 2019

We’ve been reporting about this for some time, but it was finally “officially” announced over the weekend. Kyle Chisholm will join the H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki team in 2019.

Chisholm, who move back down to the 250 class in 2018 with 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha, finished eighth in the 250SX West Region. Chisholm did race the 450 class at a few East Coast races and scored five top ten finishes in five races.

Chisholm missed most of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a knee injury sustained at round four at High Point. He underwent surgery in June to fix a torn meniscus and ACL.

“Even though it’s no secret I haven’t officially posted about it,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I’m happy to be working with the @hepmotorsports@suzukicycles team for the 2019 @supercrosslive season. Thanks to all of the team’s sponsors. Looking forward to a good and fun season with the team.”

Chisholm joins the previously announced Alex Ray and Adam Enticknap on the team.