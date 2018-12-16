Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X Vet Rider of the Year.

Ever since the first Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in 1982, what to do with ex-professional license holders in regard to the Vet classes has been a thorny issue. That year, 36-year-old Gordon Bowden, a former Grand Prix racer from Ireland, won the one and only Vet class—Senior +30. And Bowden wasn’t the only former pro out there, as Barry Higgins, the man who won the first two AMA Pro Motocross races in 1972, and so was Eyvand Boyesen, a man fortunate enough to race all over the world.

Ever since then, the debate has been between the sides that think “once a pro, always a pro,” and the side that believes that once your license lapses, and you’re more than a year past your last AMA Pro National or Supercross, then you are amateur once again. The solution that the AMA and MX Sports ultimately came up with is to have the former pros that are less than 49 years old be restricted to racing the Junior +25 class and Senior +40 and saving the Vet +30 and Senior +45 for sportsman riders who never held an AMA pro card.