Justin Brayton’s long off-season has finally wrapped up.

The Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider won the inaugural Torino Supercross yesterday in Italy over Cole Seely.

After taking second in the first main event, Brayton won the second main event and the Superfinal. Seely finished second in both.

Below are full results.

SX1 Main Event 1

1. Cole Seely

2. Justin Brayton

3. Jimmy Clochet

4. Angelo Pellegrini

5. Christophe Martin

SX1 Main Event 2

1. Justin Brayton

2. Cole Seely

3. Angelo Pellegrini

4. Joan Cros

5. Morgan Lesiardo

SX1 Superfinal

1. Justin Brayton

2. Cole Seely

3. Jimmy Clochet

4. Christophe Martin

5. Angelo Pellegrini