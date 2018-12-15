Malcolm Stewart, who is competing at the Torino Supercross this weekend in Italy, had a bad crash in practice when his bike reportedly locked up in the air. Stewart went over the bars and was attended to by medics before being stretched off, according to MX Vice.

There were rumors that Malcolm had suffered a broken femur in the crash, but we checked with his Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts teammate Justin Brayton, who is also there, and Brayton confirmed that Malcolm doesn't have any major injuries and is just banged up. We also hear X-rays were negative.

We're not sure if Malcolm will be able to race tonight, though.

We will continue to update this post as we know more.