Christian Craig Sustains Fractured Thumb
GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig sustained a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) yesterday while preparing for the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season, according to a post on his Instagram.
Craig wrote that he had a “small” tip over in a corner and when he went to pick up the bike, his thumb “felt locked.”
Craig will undergo an “easy” procedure next week. The injury will force Craig to compete in the 250SX East Region, which begins in Minneapolis on February 9.
Below is his full post:
Had a small tip over in a corner yesterday and I mean SMALL. When I went to pick my bike up, my thumb felt locked. I went straight to get a x ray and found out I have a Bennett’s fracture. Luckily, it should be an easy procedure early next week. Looks like I will be lining up in Minneapolis to fight for the east coast championship