Christian Craig Sustains Fractured Thumb

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig sustained a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) yesterday while preparing for the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season, according to a post on his Instagram.

Craig wrote that he had a “small” tip over in a corner and when he went to pick up the bike, his thumb “felt locked.”

Craig will undergo an “easy” procedure next week. The injury will force Craig to compete in the 250SX East Region, which begins in Minneapolis on February 9.

Below is his full post: