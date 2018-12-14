Troy Lee Designs Announces Moto Toolbox Sale

AUBURN, AL – SONIC has announced a limited time offer for motocross and dirt bike enthusiasts. Purchase the SONIC inspired Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox + Tools and receive a half-inch 40-200Nm Two-Way Torque Wrench for free. Shipping is no charge.

The innovative SONIC Tools/Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox + Tools comes equipped with three filled drawers, complete with chemical-resistant and laser-cut foam inlays with tools carefully placed and clearly labeled.

The SONIC Tools/Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox Solution is the result of a collaborative effort between two forward-thinking companies with a focus on improving functionality and efficiency in the Moto world.

The toolbox is lightweight and high quality, featuring strong, aluminum handles with comfortable grip. Professional-grade hardware and construction combined with smooth, rounded front top lid with “SONIC” stamped into the steel creates a sleek design. All three drawers feature ball-bearing slides and are retractable and a front centralized safety lock.

These torque wrenches are equipped with a push-through ratchet mechanism which creates the possibility to turn either right and left to reach torque. The switch makes it possible that when turning either right or left, you can use the torque wrench as reversible ratchet. Therefore, the new 730-series torque wrenches are the perfect addition to our product line.

With an industry leading accuracy of +/- 3%, you can tighten fasteners to the manufacturers recommended torque specifications with confidence. The directional switch makes it possible to use the torque wrench as a reversible ratchet. These two-way torque wrenches are equipped with a push-through ratchet mechanism that measures torque in both directions. An audible and tactile click alerts you when the selected torque is reached. The ergonomically designed handle increases comfort and houses a clearly visible scale in NM and FT.LB. SONIC Push Lock System is quick and accurate. Safe setting action: pull out the knob, turn it to the required reading and push it back in to lock.

Visit www.troyleedesigns.com for more information.