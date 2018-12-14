THOR MX Extends Contract with Aaron Plessinger

Poway, CA – THOR MX is pleased to announce their continued collaboration with Aaron Plessinger as he transitions into the 450 division with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team. With a massively successful year in the 250 ranks aboard his Star Racing Yamaha machine, Plessinger is ready to prove his skills among the premier 450 class, in both Supercross and Motocross.

Plessinger’s diverse skillset has helped propel him to the top of the 250 ranks and will continue to serve him well as he enters the 450 class. After a few seasons of cutting his teeth among some of the fastest 250 riders in the world, Plessinger found his stride in 2018, winning the West Coat 250 Regional Supercross Championship, as well as the 250 Pro Motocross title.

“I’m so thankful and stoked to be continuing my sponsorship with THOR,” said Plessinger. “I love wearing the gear and I love all the people I get to work along side of. I can’t wait to get started on the 450 and looking the best every time I’m on the track!”

As a graduate of the Star Racing program, Plessinger has been a THOR athlete since 2016, when the brand became the official racewear of the team. In addition to his riding ability, Plessinger’s likeable character and unrivaled victory dance skills have made him a favorite among the fans. Aaron has been a huge asset to the THOR brand so far and the entire staff is looking forward to their continued support of the Ohio native.

“THOR Motocross can’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Aaron as he turns a new chapter in his book while moving up to the 450 class. To see Aaron interact with the fans is just as fun as watching him on the track and we look forward to building a long standing relationship with AP” said THOR athlete manager, Andy Gustafson.